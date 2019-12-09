December 9, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (JUVENILES ROB MAN IN ANNAPOLIS, BUCKLEY BUYS PUBLIC WORKS LOT, NAVY TO LIBERTY BOWL)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Annapolis police are investigating two instances where a gang of juveniles assaulted and robbed citizens. Annapolis Mayo Buckley has given up on a land swap for a new Public Works facility and has signed an agreement to purchase a lot on Hudson Street for $2.2M. Lidl has purchased the Shoppers Market store. K&B True Value presents checks to local schools. Annapolis Green is selling crab compost for Christmas. Navy is headed to the Liberty Bowl on New Years Eve, and Temple and North Carolina will play in the Military Bowl in Annapolis. And on our Legacy Business Series, we spoke with Jen Donohoe from Mills Fine Wine & Spirits–give it a listen!

We had some technical issues getting today’s forecast from George from DMV Weather –sorry. But he will be back tomorrow!

And today Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here to help you do more with your money.

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast