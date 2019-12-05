December 5, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (HOMICIDE IN ANNAPOLIS, PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, SCHOOL REPORT CARDS, MIDNIGHT MADNESS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the murder of an 18 year old a shooting of a 15 year old. An Annapolis man is arrested attempting to flee an accident where he struck and killed a pedestrian. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools sort of bumped up a notch on the statewide report card. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has determined the cause of a house fire was a cell phone left charging on a bed. Tonight is the first of three midnight madnesses in downtown Annapolis. And a heads up about an Annapolis Towne Centre podcast on The Maryland Crabs coming up at noon!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast