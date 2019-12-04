December 4, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (BULLETS FLY IN HARBOR HOUSE, PARENTS DEMAND INVESTIGATION IN STUDENT’S DEATH)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a barrage of bullets fired in HACA’s Harbor House property as well as an armed home invasion that resulted in the theft of a phone and car. Parents of a child that died after ingesting a glove at Central Special School have asked for an investigation and The Capital is being stonewalled on obtaining information. The FBI is warning people to make sure they check the security settings on their new smart televisions–there may be more info you are giving than you realize. The Lifeline 100 bike ride has donated more than $30K from this year’s ride to 7 organizations. And Red Maryland picks on County Executive Steuart Pittman for a typo.

