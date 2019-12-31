“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

December 31, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (A LOOK BACK AT 2019, AND CRYSTAL BALLING FOR 2020 )

| December 31, 2019, 07:00 AM

Rams Head

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

PROGRAMMING NOTE:  We will not be releasing a DNB on Wednesday, January 1st.

Today…We change things up a bit today since it is the last day of the year!  We look back at the top stories of 2019 and break out the crystal ball to see what lies ahead for our area in 2020.  Have a listen…do you agree?

It is also #TicketTuesday from Rams Head On Stage! Wanna go see a great Grateful Dead tribute show?

We have George from DMV Weather with your local forecast!

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Rams Head

Tags: , , ,

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here