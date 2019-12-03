December 3, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (AXE WIELDING NAKED MAN, NEW COUNCIL CHAIR, CLOSED BUSINESSES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The Annapolis Police were confronted by a naked, hammer and ax wielding man. A second Prince George’s County school teacher has been arrested for a sexual relationship with a student. Newks Eatery closes their doors after one year in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Council selected Allison Pickard as Chairman for the next year and Sarah Lacey as Vice-Chair. The Hogans are inviting the public to the annual open house at Government House this weekend. Anyone know what a wassail is?

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast