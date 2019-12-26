December 26, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (REFUNDS, MISS AMERICA, AND MILITARY BOWL )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We will not be releasing a DNB on Wednesday, January 1st.

Today…We give you the run down on popular stores’ return policies in case you got one of those less-than-perfect gifts. Miss America 2020 will make her first public appearance at the Military Bowl Parade as the Grand Marshal. The Clydesdales and a festival are coming to West Annapolis today. And now is a good time to catch the light display at Sandy Point State Park — Lights on the Bay!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

