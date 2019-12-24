December 24, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (RV EXPLOSION, ASSAULT IN ANNAPOLIS, PITTMAN’S NEW HIRE )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We will not be releasing a DNB on Wednesday, December 25th.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An explosion rocked the Hillsmere community yesterday when an RV burst into flames. Anne Arundel County Police responded to a fatal accident when a pedestrian walked into an oncoming car. Annapolis Police are investigating an armed assault in Eastport and have also made an arrest in a shots fired incident last week. Former Delegate Cheryl Glenn from Baltimore is facing wire fraud and bribery charges after accepting $30K for various votes. And County Executive Pittman has made his last hire for his senior staff!

We have George from DMV Weather !

