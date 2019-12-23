December 23, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (NO RACIST HAND GESTURES, PAID HOLIDAY FOR STATE WORKERS, SPRINKLER MANDATE? )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We will not be releasing a DNB on Wednesday, December 25th.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…After an investigation, the USNA has determined there was no racial intent behind hand gestures at Army Navy Game. Annapolis legislator wants to mandate sprinklers on Main Street by 2025. A valuable find in a Salvation Army bucket. Governor Hogan declares Christmas Eve a holiday for State workers. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is closing for some renovations. And two recent podcasts of note!

We have George from DMV Weather –and he has a VERY special guest today!

And today Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here to help you do more with your money.

