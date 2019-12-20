December 20, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MONEY FOR SCHOOLS, UNCONSCIOUS MAN ROBBED, ARSON CHARGE)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We will not be releasing a DNB on Wednesday, December 25th.

Today…An unconscious man was robbed in Annapolis. It was determined that a house fire in July was arson and charges have been filed against a former boyfriend and father of the occupants. AAMC has a new boss. AACPS is looking for $1.36 billion for the next budget. And check out the Maryland Crabs Podcast that dropped last night–all you need to know about the Military Bowl!

It’s Friday so we have a small list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including the Nutcracker ballet by the Chesapeake Ballet Company and few last days to visit with Santa at the Annapolis Towne Centre. Also, for an abbreviated week, we include some goodies surrounding the Military Bowl!

And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

