December 19, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MAN ROBBED WHILE WALKING, HERON RECOVERED, TEEN ARRESTED, TRUMP IMPEACHED)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery in a condo complex. Police arrest third member of trio of juveniles that assaulted and robbed food delivery driver. The heron from Lights on the Bay has been recovered. Trump is impeached. Sean Urbanski from Severna Park is found guilty of first degree murder of Sgt. Collins. Frontier adding service to Miami, San Juan and San Salvador. DARCARS pays off PGCPS lunch debt!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast