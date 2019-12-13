December 13, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MORE SHOOTINGS IN ANNAPOLIS, FALLEN ENSIGN TO BE HONORED AT ARMY NAVY)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Two people were shot in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood and Annapolis are investigating and Mayor Buckley is asking for people to help the police. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal accident. Maryland has reported the first death of the season due to cold temperatures. The Naval Academy is honoring a fallen alumni at the Army-Navy Game.

It’s Friday so we have a list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including a Holiday Market in West Annapolis, Lights on the Bay, a Holiday Open House at Maryland Hall, the EYC Lights Parade, the Queen of all Food Drives, the Santa Speedo Run, a great shopping event at the Annapolis Towne Centre, a free concert by the US Naval Academy Band, and a concert at Maryland Hall by CeeLo Green….there’s a chance to win tickets on our All Annapolis Facebook page!

And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

