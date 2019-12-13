“Herrmann
December 13, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MORE SHOOTINGS IN ANNAPOLIS, FALLEN ENSIGN TO BE HONORED AT ARMY NAVY)

| December 13, 2019, 07:00 AM

Today…Two people were shot in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood and Annapolis are investigating and Mayor Buckley is asking for people to help the police. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal accident. Maryland has reported the first death of the season due to cold temperatures. The Naval Academy is honoring a fallen alumni at the Army-Navy Game.

It’s Friday so we have a list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including a Holiday Market in West Annapolis, Lights on the Bay, a Holiday Open House at Maryland Hall, the EYC Lights Parade, the Queen of all Food Drives, the Santa Speedo Run, a great shopping event at the Annapolis Towne Centre, a free concert by the US Naval Academy Band, and a concert at Maryland Hall by CeeLo Green….there’s a chance to win tickets on our All Annapolis Facebook page!

And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

