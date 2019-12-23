Cyphers Agency brings home two PRSA Awards

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, has received recognition from the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Best in Maryland awards for its editorial and non-profit campaign work. These awards are presented annually to public relations practitioners who, in the judgment of their peers, have addressed a communications challenge with exemplary skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Cyphers won “Best in Maryland” for its editorial work on behalf of the Queen Anne’s County Library, which led to a 450% increase in library card registrations during the campaign. To boost these registrations and promote the Library’s online resources, Cyphers placed a series of byline articles in county newspapers offering clever ways to use free library resources for romantic date nights, planning a Halloween party, and hosting a memorable Thanksgiving.

The agency also received an Award of Excellence for its media relations work to promote sales of the new Chesapeake Bay Plate design on behalf of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. By leveraging a special plate unveiling ceremony and proactively pitching statewide media, Cyphers secured widespread news coverage throughout the state and helped raise the plate penetration rate from 3.9% to 6.3%.

“These campaigns prove the power of storytelling in public relations to support ROI-driven goals,” said Katie Lischick, director of PR for the agency. “We thrive on uncovering the most impactful narrative, not necessarily the most obvious one, and I’m immensely proud that our team’s strategic approach has been recognized among our peers.”

