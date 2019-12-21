Crosby Marketing wins 6 “Best of Maryland” awards

Crosby Marketing Communications won six awards in the 2019 Best in Maryland competition conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

The Best in Maryland awards are presented annually to honor public relations practitioners who have successfully addressed communications challenges with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Crosby won trophies for each of the six client programs it entered, including:

“National Recovery Month” PSAs: Crosby produced TV public service announcements supporting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s annual National Recovery Month. The PSAs seek to increase understanding of mental and substance use disorders, and encourage people to seek treatment.

“Fighting the Celiac Monster” Video: For the Beyond Celiac Foundation, Crosby developed an animated video to boost awareness of celiac disease and inspire people to join the organization’s Go Beyond Celiac online community.

“Victories for Veterans” TV Public Service Campaign: Crosby created a national TV PSA campaign for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) telling the stories of real veterans who overcame great challenges with help from the nonprofit organization.

“Victories for Veterans” Integrated Communications Campaign: Also for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Crosby extended the reach of the “Victories for Veterans” TV PSAs with an integrated, national campaign that included TV, radio, print and out-of-home placements.

“13 Folds of the American Flag” Social Media Video: To help the Department of Defense honor service members on Memorial Day, Crosby created a social media video explaining the military funeral ceremony of folding the American flag.

“Thank-A-Vet” Website: Working with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Crosby designed and launched “Thank A Vet,” an interactive online photo mosaic, for Veterans Day. The website allowed the public to post personalized tributes to the veterans in their lives.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans . The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the third consecutive year in 2019 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

