Couple robbed at gunpoint as group surrounds car

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a couple when their car was surrounded by a group of armed men.

Content Continues Below

On December 30, 2019 at 7pm, a couple was sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of Croll Drive when the vehicle was surrounded by approximately seven male suspects. Two of the men were armed with handguns and another with a shotgun.

The suspects ordered the female out of the vehicle and then the male victim. The suspects went through the male victim’s pockets and then began striking him.

The male victim fled to a nearby residence for help.

The victim saw one of the suspects enter the vehicle and when officers arrived the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, on Mini Ct. The suspects were not located.

The male victim suffered several injuries and the female victim was uninjured.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB