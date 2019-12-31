“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Couple robbed at gunpoint as group surrounds car

| December 31, 2019, 08:19 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a couple when their car was surrounded by a group of armed men.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On December 30, 2019 at 7pm, a couple was sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of Croll Drive when the vehicle was surrounded by approximately seven male suspects. Two of the men were armed with handguns and another with a shotgun.

The suspects ordered the female out of the vehicle and then the male victim. The suspects went through the male victim’s pockets and then began striking him.

The male victim fled to a nearby residence for help.

The victim saw one of the suspects enter the vehicle and when officers arrived the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, on Mini Ct. The suspects were not located.

The male victim suffered several injuries and the female victim was uninjured.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here