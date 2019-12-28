“Herrmann
County Police investigating an early morning shooting in Brooklyn Park

December 28, 2019, 10:47 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Brooklyn Park.

On December 28, 2019 at approximately 230am officers from the Northern District responded to the 200 block of Hilltop Road in Brooklyn for a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival they discovered an adult male in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Northern District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Police do not have a description on a suspect at this time.

