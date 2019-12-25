Chesapeake Life Center kicks off 2020 with with workshops on coping with loss

While many people’s schedules tend to wind down in the winter months, Chesapeake Life Center finds the quieter times are perfect for sharing creative workshops to help people find different ways to cope with loss. From learning how to cook for one to incorporating yoga into daily life, people in the community can find a way to learn about coping with grief that suits their needs.

Living with Loss: Through the Darkness will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the center’s Prince George’s County office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, and repeated from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus in Pasadena. Participants will share a light dinner while learning how to find moments of rest and reflection in the quiet depth of the winter months. The cost is $10.

Integrative Healing Informational Evening is a free opportunity for anyone to learn about the many offerings of our integrative arts programs. Though created to offer support for those who are caring for a loved one struggling with illness and those grieving the loss of someone dear, anyone is invited to attend. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena. This evening will serve as an introduction to the five-part series, which includes workshops on Acupuncture and Comfort Touch from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25; Gardening and Healing from 6 to 8 p.m. March 31; Aromatherapy from 1 to 3 p.m. April 9; and Mindfulness from 10 a.m. to noon on May 6.

Cooking while Grieving, offered in partnership with Whole Foods Annapolis, will be held in the Annapolis Towne Center store's Culinary and Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Join others who are grieving for a chef-prepared dinner and conversation about what it's like to cook and dine after a loss. Space is limited. The cost is $25.

Pet Loss Workshop is a small group workshop facilitated by Chesapeake Life Center that helps people explore the loss of their beloved pet and is free to attend. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat, 439 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, Maryland. To register, call Dogwood Acres at 410-798-4776.

Nurturing the Grieving Heart through Yoga is a six-week workshop that will be held from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 to April 7. The series is facilitated by Cathy Rees from The Yoga Center of Columbia and held on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus in Pasadena. Adults can participate with either a chair or a mat and learn how yoga can help people in the grief process. The cost to attend all six weeks is $60.

Registration is required for all programs and, unless otherwise noted, can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

