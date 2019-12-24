Chesapeake Life Center announces schedule for grief support groups

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups through March on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena.

Content Continues Below

• Child Loss Monthly Support Group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month — Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 7.

• Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month – Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 18.

• Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for career-aged individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month — Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 18.

• Men’s Monthly Support Group meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month – Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 3. It seeks to help men connect with other male grievers. Together, they will navigate the emotional, mental and everyday struggles of the grieving process. New attendees are welcome.

• Six-Week Grief Support Group is a facilitated six-week support group offering an opportunity to explore grief themes and coping strategies with others in a safe and supportive environment. The group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19. Registration must be completed by Feb. 6 to participate.

• Suicide Grievers is for those grieving the death of a loved one by suicide. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month — Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 10. Participants must speak with a counselor prior to attending their first meeting.

• Together…Silent No More is a monthly support group for those grieving a loss due to substance abuse. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 16. Participants must speak with a counselor prior to attending their first meeting.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups. Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or by emailing [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB