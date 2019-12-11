Chesapeake Family holding Holiday LEGO contest

Content Continues Below

Chesapeake Family LIFE is inviting future architects, engineers and artists to let their imaginations reach new heights in the Greater Annapolis LEGO® Open. They want to see their holiday masterpieces built using this classic toy. The contest is open to children ages 6 to 16 years old.

Three age groups will be judged separately and mirror educators’ recommendations. Any number of entries may be submitted from each family but only one per person.

Maximum size limitations are 16” x 16” x16”. A Slab Dream Lab base plate or similar is highly recommended for transport and display. Any color, shape or size of LEGO® block may be used. Accessory decorative items may also be used e.g.: pipe cleaners, ribbon, string, etc.

Entries will be judged based upon originality, expression or concept (idea) and appropriateness to a Holiday theme. All entries will be blind judged.

As originality is encouraged, no assembled kits will be judged. Portions of kits and/or specialty pieces from LEGO® kits may be used and are encouraged.

Entries may be submitted until the close of business Tuesday, December 17th during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Submissions will be accepted during normal business hours at the office of the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) headquarters at 140 Main Street in historic downtown Annapolis, MD.

Entries will be displayed in the storefront of the MSEA headquarters through the holidays.

Winners will be notified no later than Thursday, December 19th. The AWARDS Party will be held Friday, December 20th at 6:30pm in the MSEA lobby. All participants are invited and encouraged to attend. Winners will receive a gift card to Target.

Entries must be picked up by 3 p.m. on Tuesday January 7th.

For more information visit ChesapeakeFamily.com/GALO

