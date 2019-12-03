Car and cell phone stolen in Annapolis home invasion

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred in the 600 block of Bywater Road in the City’s Bywater neighborhood on December 2, 2019 just before midnight.

The adult male victim reported four unknown male suspects entered an unlocked door to the home. Two of the suspects displayed handguns and one of the suspects pushed the victim and demanded property.

The suspects took a cell phone and car keys. They fled the home and stole the victim’s Dodge Durango which was parked outside.

The vehicle was later located parked and unoccupied in Anne Arundel County.

