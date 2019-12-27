Brooklyn Park neighbor charged with home invasion and robbery of elderly woman
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a residential break-in in Brooklyn Park that happened at 12:30am on December 26th.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Cedar Hill Road in Brooklyn Park where they met an elderly female who stated that an unknown male suspect entered her home through a window. The suspect was described as an unknown race male, wearing a dark jacket with gray hood or sweatshirt and a mask over his face.
Once inside, the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and fled from the residence.
Multiple officers and K-9 searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. However, through investigation, Northern District Detectives were able to develop and positively identify Mark David Green of Baltimore as the suspect. On December 26, 2019 detectives conducted a search warrant at Green’s residence. As a result, the victims purse was recovered and the suspect was arrested. The suspect was charged with home invasion, robbery, burglary, and lesser included offenses.
- Mark David Green | 45| 100 block of Cedar Hill Road | Baltimore, Maryland 21225
- Burglary-First Degree
- Burglary-third Degree
- Burglary-Fourth Degree
- Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000
- Home Invasion
- Assault-Second Degree
