BONUS PODCAST: The skinny on the events surrounding the Military Bowl

Today, we speak with Josh Barr who is the Director of External Relations with the Military Bowl scheduled for December 27th here in Annapolis. Joining us is Cassie Mabery from Katcef Brothers (Budweiser distributor) and Dave Thomas who is the Hitch Director for the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

We plopped down at Heroes Pub for a beer and a bite and talked about the matchup between North Carolina and Temple (Go Owls– I am an alum, it’s allowed) on Friday December 27th at noon; but we also hit on Military Bowl Eve and the Miracle on Annapolis Street, a wine walk, pub crawl, and scavenger hunt!

We talked about the parade, the best spots to see the clydesdales and the 8 Medal of Honor recipients who will be in town and of course the free tailgate being held at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium . We even learned the names* of the ten clydesdales that will be visiting us.

And finally, your last chance to nominate a hero and possibly win a VIP experience at the game is happening on Friday December 20th at the Boatyard Bar & Grill from 5pm to 7pm.

*Merlin, Majestic, Phoenix, Lucky, Jack, LaRusso, Master, Ivan, Beck, and Bandit!

