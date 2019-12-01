Blues Traveler and Buddy Guy to headline this spring’s Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival
Chesapeake Bay Events has announced that the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday May 16 and 17 2020. The festival, held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, is a two day event to raise money for local charities.
Content Continues Below
According to Sarah Petska, the event coordinator, “After taking a year’s hiatus in 2019, we decided to give it another year in deference to our loyal fan base”.
Petska also announced that Buddy Guy and Blues Traveler, both crowd favorites, would be headlining the two-day festival this year!
Saturday, May 16th, 2020
- Blues Traveler
- The Spinners
- Joanne Shaw Taylor
- Southern Avenue
- Elektric Voodoo
- Wayne Baker Brooks
- The Chesapeake Bay Blues Band featuring Patty Reese, Daryl Davis, Mark Wenner, Dave Chappell
Sunday, May 17th, 2020
- Buddy Guy
- Shemekia Copeland
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Cash Box Kings
- Vanessa Collier
- Altered Five
Tickets Information
Holiday Ticket Prices (Ends December 31st)
Tickets will go on sale December 16, 2019
Holiday ticket prices :
* One Day Pass $55
* Two Day Pass $100
* VIP Ticket Package $550
See www.bayblues.org for details and tickets.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB