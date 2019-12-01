Blues Traveler and Buddy Guy to headline this spring’s Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

Chesapeake Bay Events has announced that the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday May 16 and 17 2020. The festival, held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, is a two day event to raise money for local charities.

According to Sarah Petska, the event coordinator, “After taking a year’s hiatus in 2019, we decided to give it another year in deference to our loyal fan base”.

Petska also announced that Buddy Guy and Blues Traveler, both crowd favorites, would be headlining the two-day festival this year!

Saturday, May 16th, 2020

Blues Traveler

The Spinners

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Southern Avenue

Elektric Voodoo

Wayne Baker Brooks

The Chesapeake Bay Blues Band featuring Patty Reese, Daryl Davis, Mark Wenner, Dave Chappell

Sunday, May 17th, 2020

Buddy Guy

Shemekia Copeland

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Cash Box Kings

Vanessa Collier

Altered Five

Tickets Information

Holiday Ticket Prices (Ends December 31st)

Tickets will go on sale December 16, 2019

Holiday ticket prices :

* One Day Pass $55

* Two Day Pass $100

* VIP Ticket Package $550

See www.bayblues.org for details and tickets.

