Black Bears complete sweep of Nordiques in 6-2 victory

The Maryland Black Bears closed out game 3 of the weekend series against the Maine Nordiques Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory. The Black Bears entered the weekend in a tight playoff race and came out holding a 3 point lead of fourth place. The Black Bears showed tremendous poise in the closing minutes of each game throughout the weekend and had very solid goaltending from both Andrew Takacs and Cooper Black.

Content Continues Below

In the first period, the Nordiques jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from Tyler Harvey under two minutes into the contest. The Black Bears slow start continued as they only totaled 6 shots in the first period. Andrew Takacs had 9 stops in the first period only letting in one goal by Maine. In the second period, the action would pick up.

Luke Mountain redirected a shot from Jackson Sterrett 33 seconds into the second period of play, 7 minutes later Sterrett got a goal of his own off a nice steal and breakaway. Maine’s frustration began to show as they started giving up penalties. Jude Kurtas was able to make them pay on the first of the Black Bears 3 power plays in the second period, and the Black Bears held a 3-1 lead. With just 21 seconds remaining in the period, Noah Kane scored on a rebound from Cannon Green. The Nordiques entered the locker room trailing by only one goal and the momentum.

After 9 minutes of scoreless play in the third period, the Black Bears power play struck again. Thomas Jarman buried a one-timer, assisted by Jackson Sterrett and Logan Kons to regain a 2 goal lead. The Black Bears’ defense continued to stand tall and block shots, and the Nordiques were forced to pull the goalie with 2 minutes remaining. As soon as he made it to the bench, Jarman scored from his own goal line to seal the victory. With 19 seconds left Brayden Stannard added the exclamation mark on a 6-2 victory.

The Maryland Black Bears will be back in Piney Orchard Ice Arena taking on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights on December 20th.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports