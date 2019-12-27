Bicyclist punches man in head, steals wallet on Christmas in Eastport
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred on Christmas between 11am and noon.
A man was walking in the area of President and Van Buren Street when he was approached by an unknown male suspect riding a bicycle. The suspect punched the victim in the head and then stole his wallet.
The victim of the robbery did not report the incident to police until December 26th.
