Bicyclist punches man in head, steals wallet on Christmas in Eastport

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred on Christmas between 11am and noon.

Content Continues Below

A man was walking in the area of President and Van Buren Street when he was approached by an unknown male suspect riding a bicycle. The suspect punched the victim in the head and then stole his wallet.

The victim of the robbery did not report the incident to police until December 26th.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB