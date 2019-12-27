“Herrmann
Bicyclist punches man in head, steals wallet on Christmas in Eastport

| December 27, 2019, 11:33 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred on Christmas between 11am and noon.

A man was  walking in the area of President and Van Buren Street when he was approached by an unknown male suspect riding a bicycle. The suspect punched the victim in the head and then stole his wallet.

The victim of the robbery did not report the incident to police until December 26th.

