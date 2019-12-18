Arundel Middle School 6th grader selected as 3rd finalist for Military Bowl’s 3M Play to Win Award

Spring Terry, a sixth-grader at Arundel Middle School in Odenton, Md., has been selected as the third finalist for the 2019 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.

As a finalist, Spring will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced later this month, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.

Content Continues Below

Spring came to the United States seven years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo when she and her sister Afton were adopted by Laura and Jonathan Terry. Jonathan Terry is a U.S. Air Force major, stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland, where he is a judge advocate.

“She was 4 and didn’t know any English,” Laura Terry said. “They were at home for a year and then started public education. Once they got to school, they became fluent very quickly. It was incredible how fast they learned another language.”

Spring is a dedicated gymnast who competes for a gym in Annapolis. She trains about nine hours each week and her favorite event is the vault. At school, her favorite subject is math and she was a member of the Math 24 club throughout elementary school. Spring also plays percussion in the school band and hopes to join the Arundel High marching band next year, as seventh graders are eligible to do so. She also enjoys watching football with her father and grandfather.

Spring’s older sister, Afton Terry, was the 3M Play to Win Award winner in 2018.

Spring joins Loyola Blakefield eighth-grader Jayden Moore and Old Mill Middle School South sixth-grader Noah Bailey as the first two finalists for the 3M Play to Win Award. The Award is open to student-athletes in fifth through eighth grades who have some or all of these qualities:

Passionate about football and displaying team spirit

Has demonstrated STEM attributes (by integrating STEM into their education plan and has on-going community engagement)

Has a parent who serves or has served in the military

Lives in the greater Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300. This year’s Military Bowl once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, download the Military Bowl app, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports