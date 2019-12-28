Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Deputies save choking child

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at approximately 3:15 p.m. two Sheriff’s Office deputies were working secondary employment at Arundel Mills Mall when they were called to an unknown disturbance inside the Skechers store.

Upon arrival at the store, Deputy Blucher and Deputy Schwaab encountered a frantic mother yelling for help while her two year old daughter appeared to be unconscious.

Deputies assessed that the girl was not breathing and onlookers stated they believed the girl was choking on something prior to losing consciousness. Without hesitation, Deputy Schwaab picked up the girl, placed her chest down and began performing first aid, specifically the infant Heimlich maneuver.

While performing the procedure, the little girl spit up on the floor and began gasping for breath. Soon after, she began breathing normally, regained her color and was reaching for her parents.

During the rescue effort, Deputy Blucher called for medical assistance, directed them to the store, and comforted the parents. Paramedics arrived shortly after and the two year old was taken to a hospital for further observation.

The Sheriff’s Office allows Deputies to work secondary employment, providing security and law enforcement at venues around the county. Deputy Blucher and Deputy Schwaab have worked the mall for more than 8 years, and have served with the Sheriff’s Office for over 12 years. The Sheriff’s Office holds annual first aid and CPR training for deputies as part of the in-service training plan. Clearly the quick actions taken by deputies in this case saved the life of a child and aided in her continued care.

