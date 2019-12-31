Anne Arundel based Medicine With A Mission donates supplies to South African hospice

Christmas came early to a small hospice in the South African town of Brits when over $2,000 worth of basic medical supplies provided by Medicine With a Mission were delivered earlier this month.

Medicine With a Mission partnered again with Project C.U.R.E., this time by providing needed supplies to Brits-Hartbeespoort Hospice in South Africa, which is the sister hospice of Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena. The multi-year agreement will provide a total of $10,000 of medical supplies through the next two years.

Yvotte and Elicia Brits and their two children left their home in Rockville, Maryland this month to go to South Africa. On December 6 they met with representatives of the hospice and delivered the supplies.

“The kits will make it possible to provide care which has been impossible due to the healthcare system of South Africa that is falling apart,” wrote Lynette Janse van Rensburg, Hospice Manager of the Brits-Hartbeespoort Hospice in an email. “You will never know what a difference this will make because up until now, we have had to improvise when providing the most basic care like wound dressing.”

Medicine with a Mission, a non-profit based in Anne Arundel County, was founded in 2016 by then-medical student Joshua Carlson, Margo Cook and local philanthropist Gene Deems. Today the board, with new board member Paul D’Amore, oversees charitable outreach projects including partnering with the students of St. George’s University and Project C.U.R.E. to donate $400,000 surgical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health’s hospital in Grenada in 2018 and a commitment to provide Brit.

“Our mission is to provide hope and healing to those in need and we do this by building partnerships to help develop innovative solutions for creating sustainable healthcare for under-served populations in the United States and around the world,” said Gene Deems, executive director of Medicine with a Mission. “We are currently looking at potential projects in Maryland as we prepare for 2020.”

