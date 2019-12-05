Annapolis Towne Centre ramps up for fantastic holiday celebrations

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and the Annapolis Towne Centre is proud to introduce their three new signature holiday events: Tree Lighting, Santa’s Cottage, and Fire & Ice. Mark your calendars because these festivities are guaranteed to make the season merry and bright.

Be sure you check out the fantastic tree and experience the magic of the season with thousands of twinkling lights celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Santa will be in town through December 24th in his Santa’s Cottage! Choose from a variety of themed evenings like an Ugly Sweater Party, Pajama Party, Pet Night, and Milk & Cookies with Mrs. Claus. Children, families, and even pets will enjoy a daily dusting of live snow as they get crafty with seasonal activities, snack on holiday goodies, and pose for a special photo-op with Santa! The Towne Centre will also be partnering with Toys for Tots and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, to donate toys. As walk-ins are welcome at Santa’s Cottage, there is limited availability. Appointments to meet with Santa in advance are highly encouraged. Book your appointment today.

The festivities continue on December 7th, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, during Fire & Ice. As the name suggests, there will be plenty of both elemental-themed attractions. The event will feature ice sculptures, glass blowing demos, live music, fire pits, seasonal food, specialty cocktails, and so much more.

“We look forward to introducing, for the first time, our signature holiday events to the community,” said Heather Ernst, Marketing Director for Annapolis Towne Centre. “These family-friendly celebrations will offer a unique and exciting opportunity for guests of the Centre to enjoy the winter season in a whole new way.”

Parking around the Towne Centre, as always, is plentiful and complimentary. For more information, visit us at www.visitatc.com.

