Annapolis Police Department seeks public input as they re-certify

The Annapolis Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve re-accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: Policy and Procedures, Administration, Operations, and Support Services. The Annapolis Police Department was first accredited by CALEA® in 2004.

Content Continues Below

As part of this on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments. A public information session will be held as follows:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Police Department

Education & Training Room

199 Taylor Avenue

Annapolis, MD 21401

Agency employees and the public who are unable to attend the information session are invited to offer comments by calling the CALEA® assessors on the unrecorded line of 410-268-9000 ext. 4244 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Telephone comments, as well as comments at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the applicable CALEA® standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Annapolis Police Department, 199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. Questions or clarifications may be obtained by contacting Miguel Dennis, Accreditation Manager, at 410-268-9000 ext. 7303.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Annapolis Police Department’s ability to comply with the applicable standards for accreditation may send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA); 13575 Heathcote Boulevard; Suite 320; Gainesville, Virginia 20155, or email their website at www.calea.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB