Annapolis man threatens to stab customer in Main Street business

During the height of Midnight Madness last night, an Annapolis man pulled a knife in a customer in a Main Street store and threatened to stab him

Content Continues Below

Just after 10:00pm, the adult male victim reported that he was inside a store in the 200 block of Main Street when another customer began to act in an unpredictable way.

Both of them were asked to leave the store and went out on the sidewalk. The other customer who was identified as Gerard Mackell, 57, of Annapolis took a knife out of his pocket and told the victim, “You don’t belong here,” and “I will stab you up right now.”

The victim immediately backed away and called the police.

The suspect walked away down Main St. The victim knew the suspect just as someone he regularly saw downtown playing a guitar.

Officers recognized the description as that of Mackell, they located him at Main St and Conduit St and he was confirmed as the suspect. Mackell had a folding knife in his possession.

Mackell was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB