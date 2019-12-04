Annapolis man struck, killed on West Street

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal accident which occurred last night, December 3, 2019, just before 6:30pm. The accident claimed the life of an Annapolis man and another Annapolis man has been arrested in the incident.

At 6:23 p.m. officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the 1900 block of West Street near the Burger King.

Police believe the driver of Chevrolet Tahoe, Patrick Tackney, was leaving the driveway to turn right, westbound on West Street. At the same time the pedestrian, identified as Ernest Powell, was walking on the sidewalk eastbound along West Street across the same driveway. The Chevrolet struck Mr. Powell and then turned into the parking lot of the business at 1952 West Street.

Mr. Powell was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.

Witnesses prevented the driver, Tackney, from leaving the scene of the accident. Tackney was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, driving while impaired and multiple additional related charges. Tackney is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Officer Dekowsky at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].

