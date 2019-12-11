“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Bay Village to host a “grab and go” lunch to benefit seniors in need TOMORROW

| December 11, 2019, 10:34 AM

Rams Head

Annapolis Bay Village, the City’s newest retirement community focused on memory care will be hosting a Holiday Open House and “Grab & Go Lunch” fundraiser on December 12th.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Stop by their new sales office at 979 Bay Village Drive (across from the Giant on Bay Ridge Road) and get a cup of soup a sandwich, a cookie, and a drink for $8.  Your $8 will go directly to the Maryland Department of Aging to help seniors in our local community keep heat and electricity on during the winter months.

Annapolis Bay Village is currently under construction with a sales office located adjacent to the property. Management anticipates a late spring/early summer opening.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here