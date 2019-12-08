Abbarama, Robyn Hitchcock, and Martin Barre all coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Casey McQuillen (Opening Act for Stephen Kellogg)
Saturday, December 28
8pm | 28.50
ABBARAMA: The Ultimate Live ABBA Experience
Thursday, March 26
8pm | $39.50
Heidi Newfield (Postponed from Dec. 8th)
Saturday, April 11
8pm | $35
Robyn Hitchcock
Thursday, May 14
8pm | $23.50
Martin Barre
Saturday, June 27
8pm | $75
*Stage Extensions
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price
12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour
12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf
12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall
12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers
12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience
12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan
12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty
12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/23 Eric Benet
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Cris Jacobs Band
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen
12/29 1964 The Tribute
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert
