Abbarama, Robyn Hitchcock, and Martin Barre all coming to Rams Head On Stage

| December 08, 2019, 10:43 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Casey McQuillen (Opening Act for Stephen Kellogg)

Saturday, December 28

8pm | 28.50

 

ABBARAMA: The Ultimate Live ABBA Experience

Thursday, March 26

8pm | $39.50

 

Heidi Newfield (Postponed from Dec. 8th)

Saturday, April 11

8pm | $35

 

Robyn Hitchcock

Thursday, May 14

8pm | $23.50

 

Martin Barre

Saturday, June 27

8pm | $75

*Stage Extensions

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall

12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers

12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience

12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan

12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty

12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/23 Eric Benet

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

