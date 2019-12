AACC’s Strategic Communications department wins awards

The Anne Arundel Community College Strategic Communications department recently earned several awards for work completed this past year.

The team earned four Certificate of Excellence awards in Graphic Design USA’s 2019 American Graphic Design national competition. The organization reviews thousands of creative entries by professionals at advertising agencies and design firms, as well as corporate, institutional and publishing in-house departments. The competition honors outstanding new design work in print, packaging, digital, interactive and video. Strategic Communications received awards for:

Redefine U Podcast logo (Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Executive Director Dan Baum)

logo (Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Executive Director Dan Baum) Road Hawks Car Wraps ( Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Marketing Manager Ashley Warrick, Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Love Without Boundaries Invitation (Designer Robin Ward, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Riverhawk Ready Viewbook (Media Producer Jeremiah Prevatte, Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Marketing Manager Ashley Warrick, Executive Director Dan Baum)

The team also earned six Medallion Awards from District 1 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). The Medallion Awards is the only regional competition of its kind to honor outstanding achievement exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at community, junior and technical colleges. District 1 encompasses colleges in the Mid-Atlantic region; New England; the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec; and the United Kingdom. Strategic Communications received awards for:

Gold: Digital Annual Report (Media Producer Jeremiah Prevatte, Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Gold: Video Viewbook (Media Producer Jeremiah Prevatte, Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Marketing Manager Ashley Warrick, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Silver: April Fools post (Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Public Relations Manager Angie Hamlet, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Bronze: Winter Warmup Campaign (Marketing Manager Ashley Warrick, Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Bronze: Athletics Video (Media Producer Jeremiah Prevatte, Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Bronze: Wingspan (Creative Director Allison Baumbusch, Copy Editor Sue Donaldson, Production Manager Trish Eyerly, Public Relations Manager Angie Hamlet, Senior Designer Ben Pierce, Public Relations Coordinator Alicia Renehan, Executive Director Dan Baum)

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS