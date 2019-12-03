A Light House Day of Thanks event celebrates the season

On Monday, November 25th, the Annapolis community came together at The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center to ring in the season of giving with a special Day of Thanks event. The Light House, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, began the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recent opening of their new Client Choice Pantry, followed by hot meals for community members in need and Thanksgiving baskets for those struggling with food insecurity. Local elected officials and other volunteer supporters came out to help prepare and serve meals and pass out Thanksgiving baskets to over 250 individuals and families. Special guests included Delegate Shaneka Henson, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, Councilwoman Jessica Haire, and Legislative Assistant to Councilwoman Lisa Rodiven, Yanick Parker.

Recent Anne Arundel County data reports that one-third of our neighbors can’t afford adequate food, rent, or healthcare, and that over 75,000 of our county residents struggle to access fresh, healthy, and affordable food. Through hot meals, bagged lunches, and their newly revitalized Client Choice Pantry, The Light House’s 10 Hudson Street location provides healthy food to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. Since opening their new Client Choice Pantry system, The Light House has been reaching a record number of food insecure neighbors. They are now distributing an average of 3,000 pounds of food each week and are on track to provide two and a half times more food than they have distributed annually in past years.

Light House Board Member, Sam Davies, has been volunteering his time with The Light House for decades. Davies, who has been volunteering in the pantry every Tuesday since the new building at 10 Hudson Street opened in 2010, states that he has “always told community members he meets that The Light House is the best deal in town for food assistance. With Client Choice, what The Light House offers is even better. We now have a pantry volunteer greet each client, introduce themselves to the client and lead them through the pantry. It is really gratifying to see each client look over what is available in each aisle and make their selection. It adds the dignity of choice, which people struggling with food insecurity rarely get to experience. The new system has also made pantry volunteering an even more satisfying process for all who volunteer. It’s definitely a win – win solution!”

During the Thanksgiving season, The Light House also holds a basket donation drive and provides over 250 individuals and families with baskets filled with everything needed for a full Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving baskets are provided to The Light House with the help of Anne Arundel Medical Center and other local community supporters.

Interested in celebrating the season of giving by being a light for the homeless right here in our community? Visit The Light House Holiday Needs page to learn more about the different ways you can get involved: www.annapolislighthouse.org/holiday-needs.

