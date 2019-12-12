“Herrmann
93 year old man dies after turning in front of oncoming car in Glen Burnie

| December 12, 2019, 02:51 PM

On December 11, 2019 at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to Dorsey Road at the intersection with McPherson Rd in in Glen Burnie for a two vehicle crash.

A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Oliver Daff (93) of Glen Burnie, was traveling westbound on Dorsey Road when it proceeded to make a left hand turn onto McPherson Road. At the same time, a 2005 Nissan, operated by Justin Johnson (21) of Mt. Airy, was traveling eastbound on Dorsey Road approaching the intersection.

The investigation revealed that the pickup truck continued with its left turn and pulled into the path of the Nissan. The Daff was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was later pronounced deceased. Johnson was transported to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be that Daff failed to yield right of way to the Johnson. Speed does not appear to be a factor. Drugs and/or alcohol use are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

