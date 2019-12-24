56 teachers from AACPS earn National Board Certififcation

Reaching the highest credential in teaching, 56 educators from across the county are now National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs). Thirty-two of this year’s achievers renewed their certifications while the other 24 teachers met the lofty standards for the first time. AACPS now boasts a total of 544 educators who have earned NBCT status, second among all Maryland school systems.

Content Continues Below

In a process that can take up to three years, Anne Arundel’s 2019-2020 class successfully completed rigorous assessments with the assistance of a professional development program offered by the school system. Approximately 80 current AACPS educators are seeking to earn NBCT status over the next two years.

“I will continue to admire and acknowledge the exceptional work of our teachers who show up every day to give their best to our students,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “Our National Board Certified Teachers are a shining example of the type of dedication that can be found throughout our school system.”

The following AACPS educators achieved their initial National Board Certification status this year:

Nancy Anderson, Phoenix Academy

Jessica Angelo, Glen Burnie High School

Aundrea Atwood-Starkey, Southern High School

Carol Bak, Chesapeake High School

Jeannette Boyd, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Elizabeth Brady, Point Pleasant Elementary School

Tiffany Callaghan, Old Mill Middle School North

Caitlyn Connolly, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Kaitlyn Cowden, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Stacie Errico, Glen Burnie High School

Jennifer Escamilla, Hillsmere Elementary School

Amanda Gorski, Oak Hill Elementary School

Emily Grey, Annapolis High School

Jaclyn Klaiss, Piney Orchard Elementary School

Stacey Komsa, AACPS International Baccalaureate Programme Office

Bernadette Kraft, Severna Park High School

Caitlin Louer, Severna Park High School

Brandi Millhausen, AACPS Social Studies Office

Mallory Neidhardt, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Michelle Power, Crofton Elementary School

Kathryn Rudkin, Annapolis High School

Jennifer Saunders, AACPS English Language Acquisition Office

Wendy Senft, Magothy River Middle School

Deanna Walls, Brock Bridge Elementary School

The following AACPS educators renewed their National Board Certification status this year:

Doris Anderson-Page, Southgate Elementary School

Lori-Ann Balzano, Davidsonville Elementary School

Samaira Basit, Meade High School

Alyse Bonacci, Georgetown East Elementary School

Eve Case, AACPS Social Studies Office

Keith Cook, Severn River Middle School

Hanne Denney, Magothy River Middle School

Lindsey Ells, Hillsmere Elementary School

Julie French, AACPS World & Classical Languages Office

Lynette Gibson, Central Elementary School

Cheryl Gormus, Southgate Elementary School

Lisa Haste, Hilltop Elementary School

Charlita Kennedy, Four Seasons Elementary School

Marlene Kramer, Southern High School

Jessica Lane, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Stephen Levy, Broadneck High School

Lauren Long, Four Seasons Elementary School

Whitney McCann, George Cromwell Elementary School

Sharon Misek, Glendale Elementary School

Ellen Norris, Millersville Elementary School

Lauren Rakvic, Eastport Elementary School

Victoria Romanoski, Glen Burnie High School

Jannel Schettini Luoma, Chesapeake High School

Matthew Schrader, South River High School

Marveen Sharps, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Robin Smith, Maryland City Elementary School

Gail Snyder, South River High School

Stacey Swingle, Oakwood Elementary School

Stacy Taylor, Tracey’s Elementary School

Audra Whayland, Southern High School

Joseph Wieczorek, AACPS Magnet Office

Ashley Yuscavage, Arundel High School

This year’s class will be honored at a special recognition ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on January 23, 2020, at Annapolis High School.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB