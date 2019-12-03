3rd suspect identified in armed robbery of delivery driver

This is an update to a story that was published yesterday regarding a trio of juveniles who assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver in HACA’s Robinwood community.

Yesterday, the Annapolis Police Department identified and located the third (male) suspect in the assault and robbery that took place earlier in the day. The juvenile male suspect was identified as a 17 year old from Annapolis. Like the other two suspects, he was charged on a juvenile citation with robbery, assault and theft; and was released to his guardian.

