3 injured in ATV accident in Davidsonville

On December 28, 2019 at 12:40am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Governor’s Bridge Road in Davidsonville for an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident.

The initial 911 caller reported that the incident was located approximately ¼ mile into the woods and that two patients were unconscious.

Firefighters found the accident approximately ½ mile into the woods. An ATV left a trail and rolled down a steep embankment, ejecting the three riders. The riders ended up at the bottom of the embankment with the ATV on top of them.

Bystanders had removed the ATV from the patients before the arrival of first responders.

All three patients were treated by paramedics, removed from the woods and transported to a Maryland State Police and a United States Park Police medevac helicopter, which landed near the scene. All three patients, 23 and 21-year-old females and a 21-year-old male, were transported by helicopter to the trauma center at University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.

