25th Annual Lights on the Bay continues through the New Year

The Anne Arundel County SPCA’s 25th annual holiday light show, Lights on the Bay, will open to the public on Sunday, November 24th and run through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Taking place at Sandy Point State Park, the event features a two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with approximately 60 animated and stationary displays illuminating the roadway.

Tickets can (and should) be purchased in advance!

In addition to popular classic displays that visitors have enjoyed for years, including a colonial village inspired by historic Annapolis and one of the USNA midshipmen tossing their hats in the air. The light look particularly enchanting with the special glasses that are available for sale at the gate–they add a dose of snowflakes to the experience!

Lights on the Bay has something for everyone in the family. Children can participate in a nightly scavenger hunt, challenging them to find items within the show, answer display-related questions and enter a drawing to win prizes. As always, Santa will make an appearance on Thanksgiving Day.

Sandy Point State Park is located off Route 50, at exit 32, near the Bay Bridge. The show is open to drivers each night, including holidays, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $20.00 per car. Large passenger vans, mini buses and trolleys are $30.00. Buses are $50.00.

