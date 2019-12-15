15-year old shot near Woodside Gardens in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating another shooting of a fifteen year old male.

On Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at 3:20am, Annapolis Police officers were notified of a shooting victim at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Officers responded and met with a 15 year old male victim who had a gun shot injury to a finger.

The victim reported he was walking on Newtowne Dr when he heard gunshots and started running. He realized he had been shot in a finger and went to the hospital.

No suspects were located. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland with an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

