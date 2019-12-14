14 semi-finalists selected for Teacher of the Year
Fourteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named as semi-finalists for the 2020 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:
- Matthew Bem, a biology teacher at Broadneck High School
- Lindsay Breach, a fourth-grade teacher at Glendale Elementary School
- Jaclyn Cockcroft, an art teacher at Bodkin Elementary School
- Diana Curtis, a music teacher at Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Emily Davis, a language arts teacher at Brooklyn Park Middle School
- Mollie Dwyer, a special education teacher at Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Tema Encarnacion, an ESOL teacher at Annapolis High School
- David Fawley, a marine service technology teacher at the Center of Applied Technology – South
- Briana Gresko, a music teacher at Southern High School
- Stacy Kearns, an AVID teacher at Severn River Middle School
- Angela Miller, a second-grade teacher at Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Robert Tompkins, a technology education teacher at South River High School
- Hope Turner, a language arts teacher at Marley Middle School
- Lauren Walker, a chorus teacher at Central Middle School
The following teachers were named semifinalists for Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Camille Baumann, a science teacher at St. Mary’s High School
- Christopher Deterding, a math teacher at Annapolis Area Christian School
- Laraine Olechowski, an art teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School
The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 50 public schools teachers and five independent school teachers to be honored at the 34th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The following Public Schools Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:
- Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Theresa Bange, North County High School
- Nikki Carleton, Arnold Elementary School
- Heather Carter, Bates Middle School
- Frances Collins, Oakwood Elementary School
- Devan Dugan, Crofton Middle School
- Lisa Elliott, Point Pleasant Elementary School
- Tamela Fidyk, Davidsonville Elementary School
- Doreen Fischetti, Crofton Elementary School
- Kelly Fortune, West Annapolis Elementary School
- Lynette Gibson, Central Elementary School
- Tamiko Gomez, Monarch Global Academy
- Amy Insley, Jones Elementary School
- Erin Kane, Lindale Middle School
- Kasey Kennedy, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Kelsey Kramer, Linthicum Elementary School
- Patrick LaVelle, Quarterfield Elementary School
- Brianne McNallen, Georgetown East Elementary School
- Nisa Morris, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Jessica Ort, Lothian Elementary School
- Jessica Phillips, Sunset Elementary School
- Anna Preston, Old Mill Middle School South
- Everett Reese, Northeast High School
- Michael Schemmel, Solley Elementary School
- Charlene Smith, Arundel Middle School
- Jennifer Sturgell, Shady Side Elementary School
- Robin Suda, West Meade Early Education Center
- Stacy Taylor, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Marina Thompson, Southern Middle School
- Leslie Watson, Magothy River Middle School
- Ryshelle Weaver, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- Patrick Wensyel, Riviera Beach Elementary School
- Nicole Williams, Hebron-Harman Elementary School
- Robyn Williams, Meade Middle School
- Carrie Witham, Old Mill High School
- Kristie Young, Benfield Elementary School
The following Independent Schools Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:
- Jennifer Zichelli, St. Martin’s Lutheran School
- Tedd Griepentrog, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
AACPS has had two of the last three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in each of the last five years and in seven of the last nine years.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for this year’s Excellence in Education Awards can click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.
