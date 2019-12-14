14 semi-finalists selected for Teacher of the Year

Fourteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named as semi-finalists for the 2020 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

Matthew Bem, a biology teacher at Broadneck High School

Lindsay Breach, a fourth-grade teacher at Glendale Elementary School

Jaclyn Cockcroft, an art teacher at Bodkin Elementary School

Diana Curtis, a music teacher at Crofton Woods Elementary School

Emily Davis, a language arts teacher at Brooklyn Park Middle School

Mollie Dwyer, a special education teacher at Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Tema Encarnacion, an ESOL teacher at Annapolis High School

David Fawley, a marine service technology teacher at the Center of Applied Technology – South

Briana Gresko, a music teacher at Southern High School

Stacy Kearns, an AVID teacher at Severn River Middle School

Angela Miller, a second-grade teacher at Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Robert Tompkins, a technology education teacher at South River High School

Hope Turner, a language arts teacher at Marley Middle School

Lauren Walker, a chorus teacher at Central Middle School

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Camille Baumann, a science teacher at St. Mary’s High School

Christopher Deterding, a math teacher at Annapolis Area Christian School

Laraine Olechowski, an art teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 50 public schools teachers and five independent school teachers to be honored at the 34th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The following Public Schools Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Theresa Bange, North County High School

Nikki Carleton, Arnold Elementary School

Heather Carter, Bates Middle School

Frances Collins, Oakwood Elementary School

Devan Dugan, Crofton Middle School

Lisa Elliott, Point Pleasant Elementary School

Tamela Fidyk, Davidsonville Elementary School

Doreen Fischetti, Crofton Elementary School

Kelly Fortune, West Annapolis Elementary School

Lynette Gibson, Central Elementary School

Tamiko Gomez, Monarch Global Academy

Amy Insley, Jones Elementary School

Erin Kane, Lindale Middle School

Kasey Kennedy, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Kelsey Kramer, Linthicum Elementary School

Patrick LaVelle, Quarterfield Elementary School

Brianne McNallen, Georgetown East Elementary School

Nisa Morris, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Jessica Ort, Lothian Elementary School

Jessica Phillips, Sunset Elementary School

Anna Preston, Old Mill Middle School South

Everett Reese, Northeast High School

Michael Schemmel, Solley Elementary School

Charlene Smith, Arundel Middle School

Jennifer Sturgell, Shady Side Elementary School

Robin Suda, West Meade Early Education Center

Stacy Taylor, Tracey’s Elementary School

Marina Thompson, Southern Middle School

Leslie Watson, Magothy River Middle School

Ryshelle Weaver, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Patrick Wensyel, Riviera Beach Elementary School

Nicole Williams, Hebron-Harman Elementary School

Robyn Williams, Meade Middle School

Carrie Witham, Old Mill High School

Kristie Young, Benfield Elementary School

The following Independent Schools Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Jennifer Zichelli, St. Martin’s Lutheran School

Tedd Griepentrog, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

AACPS has had two of the last three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in each of the last five years and in seven of the last nine years.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for this year’s Excellence in Education Awards can click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.

