10 residents displaced, 5 homes damaged in Pioneer City townhome fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 call early in the morning of December 27th reporting a townhouse on fire in the 8400 block of Pioneer Drive.

First arriving firefighters reported fire through the roof of two, two-story, middle of the group homes with adjacent homes threatened.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, but not before extensive damage was done to the homes at 8493 and 8495 Pioneer Drive and lesser damage to 8491, 8497, and 8499 Pioneer Drive. The damage was significant enough that none of the five homes can be occupied. A total of 10 occupants have been displaced, with five being assisted by the Red Cross.

One firefighter was transported to BWMC in good condition with a medical related issue that was identified by paramedics while the firefighter was in the rehab process. The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

A total of 46 firefighters responded to the blaze from ANne Arundel County Fire Department, Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department, and Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.S

Smoke detectors were present and operational allowing residents to escape the fire.

