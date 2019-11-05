You can now reserve your rooms at the library online

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has launched a new, more customer-friendly meeting room reservation tool. For the first time, library meeting rooms can be reserved online. Content Continues Below

Access to public, and in many cases free, meeting room space is a service offered at most branches. These rooms are used for events such as private book clubs, HOA meetings and study groups. In the past, individuals had to call or visit branches in person to ask about room availability and make their requests. Reservations are opened to the public in six-month blocks.

At several library locations, staff routinely arrived on the first day of sign-ups to find lines wrapped around the block with people in lawn chairs who have been waiting for hours to reserve rooms. Now these same people can search for the rooms they need at branches across the county online!

“We strive not only to provide great services and resources but also to make them easy and convenient to access. We are especially excited when we are able to respond to a need that has been so frequently requested by our customers,” said AACPL Chief Executive Officer Skip Auld.

Meeting room reservations are currently open for events held through May 31, 2020.

