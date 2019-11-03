Veteran’s Day celebration planned for City Dock

Downtown Annapolis will fill the Veteran’s Day weekend with events that celebrate and honor our veterans. The events start on Sunday November 10th from noon to 5pm with a Veterans Celebration block party on Market Space in downtown Annapolis. This event is for everyone that appreciates our Veterans and would like to spent a fun uplifting afternoon together with them and the community.

The event will feature live music all day including our hometown Annapolis musician Jeremy Ragsdale who just recently returned to the United States after winning X Factor Romania 2017. His performances on YouTube have attracted millions of views. He will kick off the event at noon. Upon his return to Annapolis two months ago Jeremy Ragsdale dived right back into being a voice coach by opening his new voice studio. This will be Jeremy Ragsdale’s first public concert since returning home to Annapolis. The music then continues with the Gutterball Kingpin Band which is filled with United States Naval Academy grads playing a wide range of 70’s funk, 80’s dance and modern hits that you will want to sing and dance to.

The event will also include a wide range of food and drink specials including local oysters for $1 each and veterans will get a free wrist bracelet that gives them $1 Budweisers at the outdoor bars. For everyone else drink specials are $4 Budweiser, $6 Craft Beers and $7 cocktails at the outdoor bars. There will be plenty of additional food specials including crab cakes, sausages, hotdogs and burgers being served from several outdoor grills. There is face painting by Swede-Art for the kids so bring the whole family. After the event head inside to McGarvey’s Saloon for their Marine Corps 244th Birthday Party that kicks off at 6pm. Middleton’s Tavern will also be offering 10% off to all military personnel all weekend with ID.

Monday, Veterans Day, November 11th the City of Annapolis honors veterans during the Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony hosted by the Fleet Reserve Association. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. The program begins at 11 am. The City of Annapolis Police and Fire Department marching units and the Annapolis Sea Cadets and Annapolis High School Naval Junior Corps are invited participants. Elected officials and notable veterans will be in attendance. The keynote speaker will be 5th Master Chief Petty Officer of the United States Coast Guard, Mark H. Allen (retired).

