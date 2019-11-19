UPDATE: Glen Burnie homicide victim identified

This is an update to a story that was published last night.

On Monday, November 18, 2019 at approximately 6:03 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive adult male victim. Responding officers began CPR on the victim until relieved by medical personnel. The victim, identified as Xavier John Arthur Green, a twenty-eight year old male from the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene due to his injuries.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded and processed the crime scene. Several pieces of evidence were collected along with interviews of multiple witnesses. Anne Arundel County Air and K-9 Units assisted with the search for any potential suspects at that time.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Mr. Green. The OCME ruled Xavier Green’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds with the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives responded back out to the scene today in an effort to locate more witnesses to the crime as well as digital evidence. The shooter is described as an African American male wearing a light colored shirt with dark pants.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700.

