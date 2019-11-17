Up to a $13K reward being offered for info on the death of missing Glen Burnie woan

On Saturday, October 13, 2018, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road, Glen Burnie Maryland for a missing adult female. The reporting person was the adult female’s son who advised he had last seen his mother Melanie Faith Meleney, on October 11, 2018. Ms. Meleney is described as a forty five year old white female, 5’03 tall 120lbs who resided in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Another witness advised they last saw Ms. Meleney on the morning of October 12, 2018 at which time she has not been seen or heard from since.

Content Continues Below

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Furnace Avenue, Glen Burnie, Maryland for recovered human remains. A citizen walking their dog discovered the remains on the shoreline. The Homicide Unit along with the Evidence Collection unit responded and processed the scene. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for examination/identification purposes. Over the next several weeks several searches were conducted in the area to include both land and water utilizing a multitude of state and local resources to locate any possible additional remains.

The Anne Arundel County Police Crime Forensic Services Section conducted DNA testing comparing a known standard from Ms. Meleney to the recovered remains. The DNA testing confirmed the recovered remains were that of the critical missing Melanie Meleney.

The Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of the injuries sustained to the remains. Throughout the critical missing/recovered remains investigation several interviews and search warrants have been executed over the past few months. Several pieces of evidence have been recovered for further forensic analysis.

A cash reward of up to thirteen thousand dollars ($13,000.00) is being offered in reference to the disappearance of Ms. Meleney. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance the Anne Arundel County Police Department is offering up to a ten thousand dollar ($10,000.00) reward for information leading to her recovery. Members of Melanie Meleney’s family has also added an additional one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) reward for her return. You may also be eligible for additional reward monies of up to two thousand dollars ($2,000.00) if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction in a felony case through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Due to the passage of time, homicide detectives are aware witnesses might be more likely to come forward and discuss the event surrounding Ms. Meleney’s disappearance. Detectives realize relationships change where witnesses may have moved from the area and may be more comfortable with assisting with the investigation.

This has been and is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB