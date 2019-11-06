Transportation ranks as top worry for county residents in latest AACC survey, drugs and crime not so much

A survey of 580 Anne Arundel County residents conducted Oct. 18-25 by Anne Arundel Community College found that 17 percent of the respondents placed transportation as “the most important problem faced by residents at the current time.” This was followed by “growth/overpopulation” chosen by 15 percent.

In the recent past, surveys have shown drugs as the key problem, but this was third at 14 percent. Taxes (10 percent), crime, the environment (both 8 percent) and education (7 percent) were other leading issues.

Another section of the survey asked respondents to identify how serious various problems were in the county. Traffic congestion led the way, cited by 79 percent as “very serious.” Easy access to opioids was second (63 percent) with “the management of run-off into the Chesapeake Bay” (56 percent) and the “high cost of housing” (54 percent) not far behind.

The survey asked respondents whether they supported or opposed a variety of proposals.

A majority of respondents supported the following:

More state funding to improve water quality of the Chesapeake Bay (83 percent support).

Strict limitations on the use of e-cigarettes or vaping (71 percent).

State financial support for Planned Parenthood (60 percent); and.

Strong efforts to limit climate change, with a $10 monthly fee to fund renewable energy programs (52 percent).

Other items received less than a majority in support:

A federal mandatory buyback program for assault-style weapons (49 percent).

The impeachment of President Trump (45 percent); US military interventions in the Middle East (43 percent).

A plan to provide adult US citizens with a basic income to cope with automation (31 percent support).

The withdrawal of Joe Biden from the Democratic primary due to allegations about his son’s activities in Ukraine or China (29 percent).

Other items involving the merit of recent tax increases, forest conservation proposals, higher fees for building an additional span on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the seriousness of problems including a special focus on the educational achievement gap as well as current choices for Democratic primary candidates in the race for president were also covered.

A section of the survey asked about town meetings held by County Executive Steuart Pittman and county officials regarding the General Development Plan. Last spring, the survey asked whether respondents had heard about similar meetings focused on the county budget. At that time, about one third (34 percent) were aware of such meetings; this time slightly more (36 percent) claimed to be aware. Last time only three percent claimed to have attended – this grew to seven percent for the current set of public meetings. A nearly identical percentage (60 vs. 59 percent last time) agreed that such meetings helped to increase trust in local government.

Other benchmark questions included right vs. wrong direction for the county, state and country. Economic conditions ratings were included as well as questions about personal economic circumstances such as facing the possibility of unemployment, the cost of education and health care.

A detailed review of these issues as well as other results can be found here or below.

Download (PDF, 1.99MB)

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB