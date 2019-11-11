Towson 8th grader selected as first finalist for the 3M Play to Win Award by the Military Bowl

Jayden Moore, an eighth-grader at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Md., has been selected as the first finalist for the 2019 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.

As a finalist, Jayden will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.

Content Continues Below

Jayden comes from a military family. His father, Percy, is an active-duty colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and his mother, Janice, served six years in the U.S. Navy.

On the football field, Jayden plays quarterback and defensive back for the West Howard County Warhawks and plans to play next year at Loyola Blakefield, where his older brother, Jordan, is the varsity starting quarterback.

At school, Jayden also has a keen interest in STEM projects. He is a member of the computer science club and robotics club at Loyola, where he carries a 4.0 grade-point average. Jayden said that the thinking involved in STEM is similar to the way he thinks on the football field.

“It definitely is,” Jayden said. “You can think through problems quicker and have a better general understanding of the big picture. You can process information and immediately determine what will happen if this happens.”

Jayden also recently received the GoodSports Award at Howard County’s annual Celebration of Sports in recognition of his action and behavior on and off the field.

Nominations for the 3M Play to Win Award are still being accepted at militarybowl.org/3M. The Award is open to student-athletes in fifth through eighth grades who have some or all of these qualities:

Passionate about football and displaying team spirit

Has demonstrated STEM attributes (by integrating STEM into their education plan and has on-going community engagement)

Has a parent who serves or has served in the military

Lives in the greater Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300. This year’s Military Bowl once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, download the Military Bowl app, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports