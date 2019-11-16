The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has exciting holiday lineup of events

Experience the magic of the holiday season curled up by open stone hearth fireplaces gazing at thousands of glistening holiday lights at The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. Offering a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration, The Inn will host several holiday inspired events certain to spread holiday cheer:

IllumINNation

Experience the magic of the holiday season every night at 5:30pm throughout the month of December as we light thousands of lights every night to a soundtrack of holiday classics. This extraordinary light display includes 30+ trees, and a 14-foot walk through ornament with glittery lights and 3D hanging ornaments.

Gingerbread Challenge

Grab your friends, build your team and test your gingerbread architecture skills at The Inn’s Gingerbread Challenge from 6:00pm–8:00pm on Thursday, December 5th! Enjoy appetizers, beer and wine while challenging other teams at The Inn’s SWEETEST competition yet! $35 per person | Email[email protected] to register.

Holiday Sip & Shop

Join us for Holiday Sip & Shop on Thursday, December 12th from 5:30pm- 8:00pm – our final Market Night Out of the year. Shop local this holiday season and enjoy an evening of shopping, hors d’oeuvres and a bit of bubbly. Join us as we kick off the official start of our Countdown to Christmas, be entered to win a special holiday giveaway and receive a $10 gift card for every $100 spent.

S’More Time Together

Spend s’more time together with friends and family this holiday season. Join us around the fire pit on Knoxie’s Terrace every Wednesday in December from 5:00pm-8:00pm for some ooey gooey s’mores.Children dining at Knoxie’s Table on Wednesday evenings will receive a free s’mores kit with the purchase of an adult entrée. S’more kits can also be purchased in The Market for $6 for those not dining at Knoxie’s Table.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Hour

Spread holiday cheer at Knoxie’s Table in your ugliest, tackiest holiday sweater! Join us every Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm in December to show off your best holiday sweater and enjoy your favorite Knoxie’s food and drink specials at our Ugly Sweater Holiday Hour! The staff at Knoxie’s will choose an ugly sweater contest winner each Thursday to receive a $50 gift card to be used anywhere at The Inn!

Countdown to Christmas

The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club spreads holiday cheer on social media as we Countdown to Christmas. Special deals will be shared on The Inn’s Facebook page (The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club) and Instagram page (@innatthebeachclub) every morning from December 13th until December 24th as a special holiday gift to our followers.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day Brunch

Knoxie’s Table is hosting two special holiday brunches this holiday season by offering our A La Carte Weekend Brunch menu on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

New Year’s Celebrations

The Inn welcomes guests to celebrate the New Year with exclusive hotel packages.

Pop, Fiz, Clink!

This package for two, features luxe, overnight accommodations, complimentary champagne and $100 dining credit to Knoxie’s Table – allowing couples to relax and recharge for 2020.

Ring in the New Year

Ring in the New Year offers couples overnight accommodations in spacious guest rooms, champagne for two and two-course brunch for two at Knoxie’s Table.

*Only available on the weekend.

Love and Luxury

As a romantic getaway for couples looking to rekindle and reconnect, this is the ultimate package. Guests can indulge in complimentary champagne for two, truffles, three-course dinner for two at Knoxie’s table and two signature spa treatments at The Spa (up to $100 value per guest). *Please note The Spa is closed on Monday.

For reservations or more information, call The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club at 410-604-5900 or visit www.baybeachclub.com. The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club is located at 180 Pier One Road, Stevensville, Md. 21666.

